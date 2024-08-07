Virgo: Your mind will be open to positive things today. If you have borrowed money from a relative, you might need to repay it today, regardless of your situation. Your stubborn behavior may upset those at home and even close friends. Love is a feeling to be cherished and shared with your beloved. Your creative work will impress those around you and earn you great appreciation. You might go to the park to utilize your time, but there's a chance of getting into an argument with a stranger, which could spoil your mood. Today, your spouse's love will help you forget all the hardships in your life. Remedy: Enjoy a blissful family life by engraving the Shukra Yantra on a piece of silver.

Lucky Color: Silver

Silver Lucky Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM