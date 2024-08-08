Virgo: Your kind nature will bring many happy moments today. Property deals will materialize, resulting in fabulous gains. Unexpected good news later in the day will bring happiness and cheer to the entire family. You and your love partner will experience an intense and joyful connection today. At work, you might finally get the kind of assignment you've always wanted. A spiritual leader or elder will offer valuable guidance. Love making will be at its best as you feel a deep emotional bond with your life partner. As a remedy, keep peacock feathers at home for a flourishing business and career.

Lucky Color: Black

Black Lucky Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM