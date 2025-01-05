18th PBD celebrations in Odisha to give fillip to Centre's 'Purvodaya' scheme

{{ primary_category.name }}
The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) celebrations are set to take place in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from January 8 to 10, attracting thousands of Non-Resident Indians and members of the Indian diaspora from around the world
PBD was initiated in January 2003 to honor Mahatma Gandhi's return to India from South Africa in 1915 and to celebrate the contributions of the overseas Indian community to India's development
This year's event marks the first time PBD is being held in the eastern part of India, aligning with the government's 'Purvodaya' scheme, which aims to boost the development of the eastern states of India, including Odisha
The 'Purvodaya' initiative was highlighted in the Union Budget 2024 as a strategic plan to tap into the eastern region's cultural and economic potential to transform it into a thriving economic hub
Odisha's abundant natural resources and leading industries in mining, iron and steel manufacturing, marine economy, and IT make it a key player in the 'Purvodaya' project
The PBD event will showcase Odisha's offerings to the global community, leveraging its historical maritime connections with South-East Asia, such as those highlighted by the Bali Yatra festival
The convention will feature exhibitions on the Ramayana, technology, and the Indian diaspora, emphasizing the diaspora's role in promoting Indian culture and values internationally
The Ramayana exhibition will explore how the epic has influenced South-East Asian countries, where it remains a major cultural attraction
The 'Purvodaya' concept was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 during the inauguration of an Indian Oil Corporation Limited refinery in Paradip, Odisha
Overall, the PBD celebrations in Bhubaneswar aim to spotlight the vibrancy and achievements of the Indian diaspora while advancing the government's developmental goals for the eastern region
