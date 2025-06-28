A bowl of spinach, kale and broccoli may boost heart health in elderly women

Eating leafy green and cruciferous vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, especially in elderly women

These vegetables are rich in Vitamin K1, which has been linked to the prevention of atherosclerotic vascular diseases (ASVDs), a major subset of cardiovascular diseases

ASVDs are caused by plaque buildup in the arteries, leading to severe cardiovascular issues such as heart attacks and strokes

A study involving 1,436 elderly women found that those with higher dietary intake of Vitamin K1 had a reduced risk of developing ASVDs

Apart from cardiovascular benefits, Vitamin K1 is also beneficial for musculoskeletal health by enhancing bone strength

Increased Vitamin K1 intake is associated with reduced thickening of neck blood vessels, a known marker for atherosclerosis

The research suggests that incorporating a cup and a half of these vegetables into daily meals can effectively increase Vitamin K1 intake

The study's findings are paving the way for the development of new food products enriched with Vitamin K1, targeting communities with specific dietary needs, such as aged care residents

This research highlights the importance of easily incorporating these vegetables into daily diets for improved heart health

