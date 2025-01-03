After COVID-19, HMPV virus affecting China

{{ primary_category.name }}
China is currently experiencing a surge in the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that is spreading rapidly alongside other viruses like Influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19.
Hospitals and crematoriums in China are reportedly overwhelmed due to the rising cases, with significant impacts on people aged 40 to 80 and an increase in pneumonia and 'white lung' cases in children's hospitals.
HMPV was discovered in 2001 and belongs to the Pneumoviridae family, which also includes the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) It has been present in humans for over 60 years and is found worldwide.
The virus can cause respiratory diseases in people of all ages, particularly affecting young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems Common symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.
HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated surfaces The incubation period is between three to five days.
Preventive measures include wearing masks, frequent handwashing, and boosting immunity There is no vaccine for HMPV, and experts advise against the use of antiviral drugs for treatment.
The Chinese CDC reported an increase in HMPV cases among those aged 14 and below in late December.
HMPV has been detected in several countries, including the Netherlands, Britain, Finland, Australia, Canada, the US, and China, in 2023.
