Bharat Bandh effect in Odisha: Normal life hit as central trade unions observe strike

Normal life was affected across Odisha today as several central trade unions observed a nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) protesting against policies of the Union Government.
The impact of the bandh was visible in many districts, with roads blocked and markets shut. Vehicular movement was affected in several areas.
In Bhubaneswar, members of labour unions locked the ‘Ama Bus’ depot at Master Canteen and staged a protest at the gate, halting bus operations from the facility. They also staged a road blockade at the Master Canteen Square.
The agitators also blocked NH-16 at the Jaydev Vihar flyover, as a result of which hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road.
However, emergency services such as ambulance operations were excluded from the ambit of the bandh.
The central trade unions called the Bharat Bandh demanding the repeal of the four labour codes enacted by the Centre, which they described as anti-labour.