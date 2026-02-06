A comprehensive study involving nearly 60,000 women in Sweden found no link between Covid-19 vaccinations and a decrease in fertility, debunking widespread rumors suggesting otherwise
The research, led by Professor Toomas Timpka from Linköping University, showed no significant difference in childbirth and miscarriage rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated women
The study, published in Communications Medicine, analyzed data from women aged 18 to 45, with 75 percent having received at least one Covid vaccine shot from 2021 to 2024
The findings align with previous studies, reinforcing that Covid-19 vaccines do not impact fertility, addressing concerns especially prevalent on social media platforms
Unlike earlier studies focused on couples undergoing fertility treatments, this research examined conception and pregnancy within the general population
Researchers adjusted their analysis for other factors influencing conception, such as age and underlying health conditions, ensuring robust and reliable findings
The study highlights that while Covid infection poses significant risks for pregnant women, vaccination substantially mitigates these dangers
Professor Timpka emphasized that the protective benefits of Covid-19 vaccines against severe disease far outweigh any potential risks, encouraging women planning families to confidently get vaccinated
This research provides reassurance to women concerned about the impact of Covid-19 vaccines on fertility, supporting informed decision-making regarding vaccination