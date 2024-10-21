Cyclone ‘Dana’ brewing; here’s likely impact on Odisha
Cyclone ‘Dana’ to cross between Puri and Sagar Island
Cyclone ‘Dana’ to cross between Puri and Sagar Island
‘Dana’ to cross coast during night of Oct 24 & early morning of Oct 25
IMD predicts wind speed of 100-110 kmph which will gust up to 120 kmph
Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Puri
Fishermen advised not to venture to sea along & off Odisha coast during Oct 23 to 25
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi chaired Cyclone preparedness meeting
CM says zero casualty is Govt’s mission; directs to ensure interrupted power supply
{{ primary_category.name }}