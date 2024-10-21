Cyclone ‘Dana’ brewing; here’s likely impact on Odisha

Cyclone ‘Dana’ to cross between Puri and Sagar Island

‘Dana’ to cross coast during night of Oct 24 & early morning of Oct 25

IMD predicts wind speed of 100-110 kmph which will gust up to 120 kmph

Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Puri

Fishermen advised not to venture to sea along & off Odisha coast during Oct 23 to 25

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi chaired Cyclone preparedness meeting

CM says zero casualty is Govt’s mission; directs to ensure interrupted power supply