A recent study suggests that high-fat cheese, despite being rich in saturated fat and sodium, might lower the risk of developing dementia This finding challenges the traditional belief that high-fat foods are detrimental to brain health.
The research, published in the journal Neurology, highlights that cheeses like cheddar, Brie, and Gouda, as well as high-fat creams, could be beneficial for brain health, potentially reducing the risk of dementia
The study analyzed data from 27,670 Swedish individuals over an average period of 25 years, finding that those who consumed more high-fat cheese had a 13% lower risk of dementia compared to those who ate less
Specifically, high-fat cheese consumption was linked to a 29% lower risk of vascular dementia, a type of dementia caused by reduced blood flow to the brain
A lower risk of Alzheimer's disease was also noted in people who ate more high-fat cheese, but this was only observed in individuals without the APOE e4 gene variant, which is associated with Alzheimer's risk
Daily consumption of high-fat cream was associated with a 16% reduction in dementia risk compared to those who did not consume it
No significant associations were found between dementia risk and the consumption of low-fat cheese, low-fat cream, milk, butter, or fermented milk products like yogurt and kefir
Researchers emphasize that not all dairy products have the same impact on brain health, and high-fat cheese and cream seem to offer specific benefits in reducing dementia risk
Emily Sonestedt from Lund University highlights the need for further research to confirm these findings and better understand the relationship between dairy fat and brain health