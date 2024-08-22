Odisha-born Hockey Olympian Amit Rohidas gets rousing welcome on homecoming.
Amit received a traditional welcome on reaching his village Saunamura in Sundargarh.
His family members were filled with joy to welcome the Olympics Bronze medalist.
Locals were seen dancing and singing to celebrate the moment.
Amit was a member of the Indian Hockey Team that won the Bronze medal in the recently held 2024 Paris Olympics.
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi had announced a cash reward of Rs 4 crore for Amit.
The CM had also announced Rs 15 lakh for each player of the team, Rs 10 lakh for the support staff, and Rs 50 lakh for PR Sreejesh.
Amit played a crucial role in Team India's campaign in the Olympics.
