Human breast milk may heal corneal wounds: Study

A recent study suggests that human breast milk may aid in healing corneal wounds, which are injuries to the eye's clear outer layer crucial for focusing light and clear vision
The research conducted by the University of Colorado's ophthalmology team found that breast milk could enhance re-epithelialization, an essential part of the healing process, in animal models with corneal injuries
Treated eyes showed increased levels of Ki67, a protein indicating active cell division, which suggests that breast milk may speed up recovery, thus preventing infections and further eye damage
Although the exact mechanism remains unclear, the researchers believe that breast milk shares properties with serum tears, a specialized medication derived from a patient's blood, used for treating severe dry eye and inflammatory eye conditions
Breast milk contains complex biological components such as proteins, sugars, and growth factors, which might contribute to its therapeutic potential for eye healing
The study’s findings, published in Current Eye Research, are described as promising but preliminary, with researchers indicating that additional research is necessary to understand the full potential of breast milk in treating eye injuries
Professor Mark Petrash emphasized the need to identify the specific properties of breast milk that make it therapeutically beneficial for eye health
The research highlights the potential of natural substances like breast milk in medical treatments, reflecting a broader interest in exploring biological remedies for complex health issues
