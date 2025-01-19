India are Kho Kho Champions in the World
Indian Men’s team clinches inaugural trophy by trouncing Nepal in final
Indian Men’s team clinches inaugural trophy by trouncing Nepal in final
Indian Women’s team dominated Nepal in spectacular final
World Cup final played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium
People of Odisha jubilant with the Kho Kho teams’ wins
Odisha sponsors the Indian National Kho Kho teams
Odisha to invest ₹5 Crore on the teams annually
Sponsorship period is from January 2025 to December 2027
Development, training infrastructure of teams get a boost
{{ primary_category.name }}