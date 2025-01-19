India are Kho Kho Champions in the World

Indian Men’s team clinches inaugural trophy by trouncing Nepal in final

Indian Women’s team dominated Nepal in spectacular final

World Cup final played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

People of Odisha jubilant with the Kho Kho teams’ wins

Odisha sponsors the Indian National Kho Kho teams

Odisha to invest ₹5 Crore on the teams annually

Sponsorship period is from January 2025 to December 2027

Development, training infrastructure of teams get a boost