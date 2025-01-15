INS Vagsheer: 'Make in India' submarine with advanced warfare systems and stealth features

Powered by

INS Vagsheer is the sixth submarine in the Indian Navy's Kalvari-class, designed based on the French 'Scorpene' model, as part of 'Project 75' in collaboration with the French Naval Group

Powered by

Developed under the "Make in India" initiative, INS Vagsheer showcases significant Indian engineering contributions, with various domestic companies involved in its construction at Mazagon Dock Limited

Powered by

Known as a 'hunter-killer' submarine, it features advanced stealth capabilities, including acoustic absorption technology and an air-independent propulsion system, enhancing its effectiveness in underwater operations

Powered by

The submarine is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including advanced weapon systems, sonar, radar, electronic surveillance, and satellite communication systems, making it a formidable asset for the Indian Navy

Powered by

Measuring 675 meters in length and 12.3 meters in height, INS Vagsheer plays a crucial role in strengthening India's naval defense capabilities.

Powered by

Lieutenant Commander Ayush Gautam, responsible for navigation operations, highlights the submarine's advanced navigation systems, which ensure precise underwater navigation without GPS signals

Powered by

INS Vagsheer is the final submarine of its class, with the first commissioned in 2017 and the last expected by 2025, marking a significant milestone in India's defense manufacturing

Powered by

The submarine's advanced warfare systems and sensors are considered superior to those of other countries, emphasizing its strategic importance and technological prowess

Powered by

The successful integration of foreign transport technology with indigenous manufacturing underlines India's growing self-reliance in defense production

Powered by

INS Vagsheer's commissioning underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to modernizing its fleet with cutting-edge, domestically produced maritime assets

Powered by