{{ primary_category.name }}
INS Vagsheer is the sixth submarine in the Indian Navy's Kalvari-class, designed based on the French 'Scorpene' model, as part of 'Project 75' in collaboration with the French Naval Group
Developed under the "Make in India" initiative, INS Vagsheer showcases significant Indian engineering contributions, with various domestic companies involved in its construction at Mazagon Dock Limited
Known as a 'hunter-killer' submarine, it features advanced stealth capabilities, including acoustic absorption technology and an air-independent propulsion system, enhancing its effectiveness in underwater operations
The submarine is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including advanced weapon systems, sonar, radar, electronic surveillance, and satellite communication systems, making it a formidable asset for the Indian Navy
Measuring 675 meters in length and 12.3 meters in height, INS Vagsheer plays a crucial role in strengthening India's naval defense capabilities.
Lieutenant Commander Ayush Gautam, responsible for navigation operations, highlights the submarine's advanced navigation systems, which ensure precise underwater navigation without GPS signals
INS Vagsheer is the final submarine of its class, with the first commissioned in 2017 and the last expected by 2025, marking a significant milestone in India's defense manufacturing
The submarine's advanced warfare systems and sensors are considered superior to those of other countries, emphasizing its strategic importance and technological prowess
The successful integration of foreign transport technology with indigenous manufacturing underlines India's growing self-reliance in defense production
INS Vagsheer's commissioning underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to modernizing its fleet with cutting-edge, domestically produced maritime assets
{{ primary_category.name }}