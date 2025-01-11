International Kite Festival kicks off in Gujarat

{{ primary_category.name }}
The International Kite Festival 2025 began in Gujarat with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel releasing a tricolour balloon, marking the commencement of the event
The festival, which runs from January 11 to January 14 at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, is attended by ambassadors from 11 countries and features 143 participants from 47 countries
The event highlights Gujarat's global reputation in kite manufacturing, a tradition that gained international recognition during Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister
The festival will also take place in other locations across Gujarat, including the Statue of Unity, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Shivrajpur, and Dhordo
Prominent districts like Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Khambhat, and Surat have become major hubs for kite production, significantly contributing to India's kite export business to countries such as the US, UK, and Canada
The festival attracts visitors from both India and abroad, offering a unique kite flying experience
A foreign tourist expressed his passion for kite flying and praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions to the country
Another tourist shared her positive experiences in Gujarat and Goa, appreciating the local cuisine despite finding it a bit spicy
