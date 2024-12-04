Navy Day celebrated at Puri Beach
President Droupadi Murmu attended the Navy Day celebration
President Droupadi Murmu attended the Navy Day celebration
Warships, submarines demonstrated war skills
Spectacular show by MARCOs
Simulated hostage rescue operation displaying superiority of MARCOs
Operational Demonstrations by Navy Commandos
Marine Commandos performed combat free-fall
Tanks of Armed Forces demonstrated their capabilities
Advanced Jet Trainers and MIG-29K showcased their combat capabilities
{{ primary_category.name }}