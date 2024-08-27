Noise pollution has debilitating effect on health
Noise pollution has significant, negative impacts on heart health
Studies conducted in France and Germany
Noise pollution has debilitating effects in urban areas
People already suffering from heart as well as cardiovascular problems are the vulnerable groups
Residential noise exposure levels were higher than those of the general population in same region
Data for 864 patients who were hospitalised for an acute MI and survived for at least 28 days
Individuals who had acute myocardial infarctions, low Cardiovascular Disease score had less traditional risk factors
Traditional risk assessment techniques ignore the cardiovascular risk in young people who are otherwise deemed low risk
