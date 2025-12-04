Odisha govt announces grant for Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, honorarium to artistes

The Odisha government has announced a financial grant of Rs 1 crore for the Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, which is renowned as the world's largest open-air theatre This decision was made during a meeting today.
The Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, scheduled from December 24 to January 3, will also see nearly 200 participating artists receiving an honorarium of Rs 10,000 each.
To enhance accessibility, the event will be broadcasted live on LED screens, with arrangements for live telecasts in various states outside Odisha, organized by the Odisha Paribar Directorate.
Special Dhanu Yatra-themed welcome gates will be constructed at major entry points of Bargarh town, and special tourist buses will operate from Bhubaneswar and Puri during the festival.
A dedicated website will provide comprehensive information, including event videos, venue details, and GPS-based navigation support It will also host a digital quiz for students, offering digital certificates.
The Culture Minister has emphasized the need for proper arrangements, including security, fire safety, sanitation, emergency medical services, and administrative coordination to ensure a successful event.
The festival, which has been organized since 1947, celebrates Odisha’s rich culture and heritage, transforming Bargarh town into 'Mathura Nagari' and surrounding areas into significant landmarks from the Krishna lore.
The Dhanu Yatra enacts the 'Mathura Vijay' theme, depicting Lord Krishna's victory over the demon king Kansa, and covers a 7-km radius around Bargarh municipality
The festival was initially organized to celebrate India's independence from British rule, marking a significant historical and cultural event for the community
Prominent officials, including Bargarh MP Pradip Purohit and other local MLAs, along with senior government officials, attended the planning meeting to ensure the festival's grandeur and success