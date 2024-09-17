PM Narendra Modi rolls out 'SUBHADRA' Yojana in Odisha

PM initiated the fund transfer into bank accounts of over 10 lakh women

Beneficiaries will receive ₹10,000 in their bank accounts in two installments in a year

Money will be credited to bank accounts of beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day

As many as 25,00,011 women will receive ₹5,000 as the first installment

Over one crore women across the State will be benefited

Eligible beneficiaries between the age of 21-60 years would receive ₹50,000

Beneficiaries will receive money over five years between 2024-25 and 2028-29