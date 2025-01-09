Pravasi Bharatiya Express - A special tourist train for NRIs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train designed for the Indian diaspora, through a remote ceremony
The train is part of the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana by the Ministry of External Affairs, aimed at connecting the Indian diaspora with their cultural roots
Starting its journey on January 9, 2025, the train will travel to various tourist and religious destinations across India over a span of three weeks
The launch date coincides with the historical return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915, marking a significant day in Indian history
The train route includes notable places like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Rameswaram, and Agra, starting from Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi
Designed for ages 45 to 65, the train can accommodate 156 passengers, providing them with a unique opportunity to explore India
Indian Embassies worldwide invited applications, prioritizing Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) from low-income backgrounds who might not afford such a trip otherwise
The Ministry of External Affairs will cover all train tour expenses and 90% of return airfare for eligible participants, who will only pay 10% of their airfare
The tour includes accommodations in 4-star or similar category hotels, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for the participants
This initiative is in collaboration with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), focusing on enhancing cultural ties and tourism for NRIs
