Shifting to balanced diets key to combat alarming nutrition crisis in India: Experts

Experts emphasize the urgent need for balanced diets to tackle India's alarming nutrition crisis, which is largely due to unhealthy eating habits and dietary practices
A report from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition highlights that 564% of India's total disease burden is attributed to poor dietary choices, with fast food and processed snacks being major culprits.
The country faces a unique nutrition challenge, where abdominal obesity is more common than overall obesity, affecting more than half of the population with diet-related disorders like type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease
Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), which are primarily driven by unhealthy diets, account for 66% of all deaths in India, affecting individuals in their most productive age group of 26-59 years
The negative impact of unhealthy diets begins as early as fetal development, with pregnant women's consumption of processed foods and sugars posing risks to their children's cognitive health
There is a critical need to shift towards diets rich in pulses, legumes, whole grains, vegetables, and fruits to align with global health recommendations and combat the unhealthy diet trend
Dr Hemalatha R., a former director of ICMR-NIN, stresses the importance of this dietary shift while addressing a seminar by the Physicians Association for Nutrition India and Indian Medical Association.
Dr G. Rajendiran highlights the role of a whole food plant-based diet in the prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases, emphasizing its importance amidst rising prevalence and mortality rates despite medical advancements.
