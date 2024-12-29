Ayush Ministry committed to advancing Ayurveda as universal health solution: Minister

{{ primary_category.name }}
The Ministry of Ayush is dedicated to promoting Ayurveda as a universal health solution and enhancing its global reach, as stated by Minister Prataprao Jadhav
The ministry has made significant strides by signing 24 country-level and 48 institute-level MoUs to foster research and education in Ayurveda worldwide
Fifteen academic chairs have been established globally to advance Ayurveda education, and Ayush Information Cells are operational in 39 locations across 35 countries
Key partnerships include agreements with WHO, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Mauritius, furthering India's vision of holistic health for all
The WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar and the inclusion of traditional medicine in ICD-11 highlight the growing global recognition of Ayurveda
Initiatives like the 'Ayush Visa' are boosting medical tourism, positioning India as a top destination for holistic healing
The 9th Ayurveda Day was celebrated in 150 countries, showcasing the increasing international acceptance of Ayurveda
Prime Minister Modi's efforts have been instrumental in expanding the global acceptance of Ayurveda, with notable outreach in countries like Paraguay
The growing network of international collaborations underscores India's leadership in traditional medicine and its significance in global healthcare
