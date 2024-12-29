The Third Eye: A new strategy for the business world

The Information Age had mandated that being well-informed is the key to success in any field and Artificial Intelligence has further added to the importance of being aware of what was happening within the society and also in the world outside. Business-customer relations, people's approach to the ruling elite and life in the universities are all impacted by AI offerings. 'Writing assistants' are helping the 'cost-effective' management of organisations. What has gained in importance is the discipline of accepting and acting only on reliable information. One should not run into the erroneous belief that whatever appears on the internet is trustworthy. There are both promises and perils associated with AI and this is a sobering thought for all well-informed people. It is interesting to recall that the awardees of the Nobel Prize in Physics this year are two pioneers of Information Technology -- John Hopfield of Princeton University and Geoffrey Hinton of the University of Toronto. Hinton warned that AI -- which he compared with 'another Industrial Revolution' -- could produce unforeseen consequences creating a situation where 'things could get out of control'. Hopfield was even more forthright in declaring at a university Conclave that 'AI could create an apocalypse'. Hinton praised GPT4 -- an AI offering -- saying that 'if I want to know the answer to anything I would just ask it' but added with a twist that 'I do not totally trust it because it can hallucinate'. AI is subject to the fundamental principle of 'garbage in garbage out' that did not apply to human intelligence because the latter could invoke 'logic', 'power of recall' and 'imagination' which were not available to the former while absorbing information.