Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92, was a renowned economist and politician, recognized for transforming India's economy during challenging times. He served as the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.
Born in 1932 in what is now Pakistan, Singh's academic excellence included degrees from Panjab University and the University of Cambridge, along with a DPhil. from Oxford.
Singh began his political career in 1971 as an Economic Advisor and later held key positions like Chief Economic Advisor and Secretary in the Ministry of Finance
As Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, he introduced bold economic reforms to address a severe economic crisis in India, including liberalisation measures, currency devaluation, and tax reductions
Under his leadership as Prime Minister, India saw significant economic growth focused on inclusive development, poverty reduction, and advancements in education, food security, and employment
Singh's government passed important legislation to guarantee rights to food, education, employment, and information, marking significant strides in social and economic policy
Despite facing challenges in his second term, including inflation, corruption scandals, and administrative criticisms, his leadership solidified India's global economic standing
Singh was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1987 for his contributions to economic policymaking, highlighting his lasting impact on India's economic landscape
His tenure as Prime Minister, despite controversies, is viewed as a defining period in Indian political history, marked by landmark reforms and initiatives that positioned India as a major global economic power
