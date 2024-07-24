Sambalpur: The Sambalpur police have arrested as many as 10 members of a looter gang and seized valuables worth around Rs 75 lakh from their possession, SP Mukesh Bhamoo said today.

Police seized 480 grams of gold, Rs 5.12 lakh in cash, 165 grams of silver, two SUVs, one tractor, 11 mobile phones, and five motorcycles from them.

The SP said the gang was involved in multiple robbery cases across western Odisha, primarily targeting rice mills, fuel stations, and country liquor units.

The official further said that as many as 21 cases are pending against the accused at various police stations in Sambalpur, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh districts.

Meanwhile, cops were carrying out further investigation to ascertain the possible involvement of others in the offences.