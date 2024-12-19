Actions of Rahul Gandhi are unacceptable, insult to sacred house of democracy: Odisha CM
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly injuring BJP's Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on the Parliament premises.
Vedanta sets up ‘VeDakshata’ skills training centre in Sundargarh
Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has established a new skills training centre ‘VeDakshata’ at Bileimunda village in Sundargarh district of Odisha.
16 fraudsters commit Rs 71.15 crore cyber crime across India, arrested
The Cyber Crime teams of the Gurugram Police have arrested 16 criminals who defrauded 6,103 people across India of Rs 71.15 crore
Mamta Kulkarni reveals reason for staying away from India for decades
Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni who returned to India after many years, shared the reason for being away from India and showbiz till now.
Aamir Khan on ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Exit: This is not the end but a step forward
The producers of “Laapataa Ladies," Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions, have expressed their reactions following the film's exit from the Oscars 2025 race.
Rapper Badshah fined Rs 15,500 for violating traffic rules
Rapper Badshah was fined Rs 15,500 for driving in the wrong lane in Gurugram, violating traffic rules. Badshah's convoy, comprising three cars, was reportedly plying on the wrong side of the road, violating traffic norms
HIL: 'Jr Asia Cup was a huge confidence booster', says Odisha forward Kanika
Rising star of Indian hockey, Kanika Siwach, is excited to ply her trade in the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) with Odisha Warriors.
Woman MP complains to RS chairman against Rahul’s ‘misbehaviour’ during Parliament scuffle
Amidst the ugly scuffle followed by heated exchanges outside the Parliament complex, a BJP woman Parliamentarian has made startling and explosive charges against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
Second Mpox case detected in Kerala
With another person turning positive for Mpox on Wednesday, the total number of such cases in Kerala have reached two, forcing state health authorities onto a high alert.
Pisces Horoscope Today, 19 December 2024, Rashifal, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time
Pisces: Keep mental tension and stress at bay for a pleasant and happy day. With assistance from someone of the opposite sex, you might gain financial benefits in your business or job
Impact of oil spills on marine life can be lessened with use of technology
Oil spills from two badly damaged Russian tanker ships in the Kerch strait near the Black Sea have renewed the world attention to address spillage issues