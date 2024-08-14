Bhubaneswar: As many as 20 cops from Odisha are among the 1037 police personnel from Central and State forces who will be felicitated for distinguished service on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. The names for the Police Medals were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to one Police personnel from Telangana, Medal for Gallantry (MG) has been awarded to 213 out of which 208 are police personnel, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) awarded to 94 and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) has been awarded to 729.

The PMG has been awarded to Chaduvu Yadaiah, Head Constable of Telangana Police who showed rare gallantry in the case of a robbery that occurred on July 25, 2022.

From Odisha, total four personnel have been selected for the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) - two from Police Service and as many from Home Guard and Civil Defence while 16 others will be conferred Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

The awardees for PSM (Police Service) include Additional Director General Suresh Dev Datta Singh and Deputy SP Sachidananda Rath. For PSM (Home Guard and Civil Defence), company commander Prakash Chandra Sahoo and civil defence volunteer Simanchala Kundu will be felicitated.

Among MSM awardees are:

Police Service - Deputy Commandant Kaushik Kumar Naik, DSPs Sanat Kumar Nathsharma and Kavita Sahu, contsable Pramoda Kumar Mohanta, Sub Inspector Pradyumna Kumar Nanda, Assistant Sub Inspector Babula Samal, constable Sanjukta Patnaik, Inspector Haribandhu Bhatra, Havildar Tophan Behera, havildar Prana Krishna Lenka and havildar Suresh Chandra Rout.

Fire Service - Leading Fireman Niranjan Jena, Leading Fireman Sukanta Kumar Behera

Home Guard and Civil Defence - Platoon Commander Sulochana Sahoo, Civil Defence Volunteer Jhagu Barua

Correctional Service - Jailor Ratikant Sukla

For President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (MG), which is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, there were no awardees from the State.

The maximum number of Police Medals for Gallantry has been announced for the Jammu & Kashmir Police (31), followed by the Uttar Pradesh & Maharashtra Police (17 each). A total of 15 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, and seven each from Jharkhand, Punjab and Telangana have been selected for the award Central Reserve Police Force's 52 personnel, 14 from SSB, 10 from CISF, six from BSF and the remaining police personnel from the other States/UTs and CAPFs have been selected for the award. Moreover, three GM and one GM have been awarded to Delhi and Jharkhand Fire Service personnel respectively and one GM has been awarded to Uttar Pradesh HG & CD personnel.

The President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the grounds of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned, the Ministry said.