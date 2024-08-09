Bhubaneswar: Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj today inaugurated 14 new government degree colleges in eight districts of Odisha.

The minister inaugurated the colleges at Tiring in Mayurbhanj, Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi, Gurundia and Nuagaon in Sundargarh, Bandhugaon and Narayanpatna in Koraput, Jharigaon, Kosagumuda, Raighar and Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur, Kashipur and Ramanguda in Rayagada, Dharakote in Ganjam and Khajuripada in Kandhamal through virtual mode.

“Education is the only medium through which the youths can empower themselves and bring transformation in the society. These 14 government degree colleges set up in remote areas will attract students to higher education and help reduce dropout rate,” said the minister.

The minister also congratulated the principals, teachers, students, government officials and elected representatives of the localities on the occasion.

Higher Education department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aravind Agrawal said the newly-inaugurated degree colleges will play a crucial role in providing quality education to the students of the remote areas of eight districts.

He also advised the students to do hard labour for a better future for them.

Attending the event, Bonai MLA Laxman Munda and Laxmipur MLA Pabitra Saunta thanked the state government for opening the degree colleges in remote areas.

Concerned district collectors and Block Development Officers (BDOs) were also present on the occasion.

Higher Education Department Joint Secretary Snigdha Champatray proposed a vote of thanks.