Bhubaneswar: Odisha Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia today informed that there are around 1,850 saltwater crocodiles in Bhitarkanika.

He was replying to a question by Dhruba Charan Sahoo in the Odisha Assembly.

According to the 2024 wildlife census, Bhitarkanika is home to 1,850 saltwater crocodiles, while Satkosia has 97, Similipal has 76, and the Ghoda Hada dam area houses 84 mugger crocodiles. Additionally, 14 gharials have been found in Mahanadi River, the minister said.

In Gahirmatha, there are around 3.01 lakh Olive Ridley sea turtles, and as of now, mass nesting has not yet occurred at the Rushikulya river mouth, said Khuntia.

Across Chilika lake and other coastal regions, 743 dolphins have been found. On the other hand, Odisha is home to 2,098 elephants and 27 tigers, he said.

Chilika lake hosts 10.99 lakh migratory birds across 108 species, while Bhitarkanika shelters 1.51 lakh migratory birds from 121 species. Hirakud has recorded 3.42 lakh migratory birds from 113 species, the minister added.