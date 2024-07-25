Nimapada: Two students were killed today and their paternal uncle sustained grievous injuries as the motorcycle on which they were travelling had a head-on collision with a tractor near Areisahi village under Balanga police and Nimapada tehsil limits in Puri district.

The critically injured was identified as Tusharkanti Parida from Gadachandpur village. The two deceased students were identified as his nephews.

According to a source, the three met with an accident while they were returning home from tuition on a motorcycle from Khandayat Patana village. The two children fell under the tractor wheel following the collision and died on the spot. Some locals took them to a hospital in Sakhigopal locality, where doctors declared the two as ‘received dead’.

This flared up tension in nearby areas and locals staged a roadblock demanding the arrest of the tractor driver. On being informed, Balanga IIC Dibyaranjan Panda reached the spot and pacified the irate locals. Police seized the tractor and initiated a probe, which is underway.