Keonjhar: In a tragic mishap, three children died after drowning in a pond in Hatadihi block of Odisha's Keonjhar district here today.

The incident took place near an anganwadi centre in Aturikana area. As per reports, the children were studying at the centre and went to play near the pond in the vicinity. However, they slipped and drowned. When they they did not return, family members along with villagers carried out a frantic search and rescued the trio from the water body. The minors were rushed to Agarpada government hospital in Bhadrak but doctors declared them brought dead.

Further details are awaited. A pall of gloom descended on the village following the incident.