Ulunda: In a tragic road mishap, at least three persons were killed and one more sustained grievous injuries as a pick-up van rammed into a roadside tea stall and hit them in front of Metakani temple at Ainlachhata village under Ulunda police limits in Subarnapur district, today.

The deceased were identified as Raja Kumbhar (19) from Ainlachhata, Debanand Surujal (28) from Narayan Tikra village, and Sushant Sahu (20) from Matikhai village of the district. The injured was identified as Karan Kumbhar, a resident of Ainlachhata village.

According to a source, the four persons were having tea at a stall on Sonepur-Sambalpur road when the speeding vehicle hit them leading to three deaths. However, three of them died on the spot.

The pick-up van driver fled from the spot soon after the fatal road mishap, a senior cop said.

The injured was rescued by some locals and rushed to a nearby health facility in Ulunda for treatment in critical condition. Later, he was shifted to VIMSAR in Burla after his condition deteriorated.

On being informed, Ulunda police reached the spot and launched a probe into the accident.