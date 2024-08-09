Cuttack: At least three persons sustained critical injuries during a mishap at the under-construction second campus of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The injured were rushed to the hospital in ambulances.

The tower crane engaged at the construction site broke down and collapsed from a height of around 100 feet. This caused grievous injuries to the people working at the construction site.

Mubarak Ansari from Bihar, Bansidhara and Dinabandhu Behera from Odisha have been injured in the accident. Another eight people are feared to be trapped under the mangled remains of the tower crane.

Due to overload the crane might have collapsed, leading to injury of the workers, said an eyewitness who did not want to disclose his name.

Construction of the second campus of SCB hospital is being carried out by the Odisha Government to make it an AIIMS-plus facility.

Cuttack Mayor Subas Singh, in his reaction, said the matter will be taken up with the construction agency that won the work bid. An inquiry will be carried out to find out whether proper security measures were taken by the construction agency.

Informing that two persons have sustained head injuries, Singh said in any circumstances, the lives of workers should not be put into risk.