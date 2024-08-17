Jharsuguda: At least 60 students were hospitalised after having Mid Day Meal (MDM) at Jamera UP School in Jharsuguda today.

According to reports, the students fell ill a few minutes after taking their meal under MDM scheme at around 9.30 AM at the school.

Reports said that the students suffered from diarrhea after intake of eggs that were served to them in the meal.

All the ailing students were admitted to Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

On receiving information, the guardians' association reached the hospital and demanded a high-level probe into the incident.