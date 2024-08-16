New Delhi: Rishabh Shetty was named as the Best Actor for his performance in the film “Kantara” and filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya was feted with the Best Director for the film “Uunchai” at the 70th National Film Awards 2024 on Friday.

The Best Actress honour was won by Nithya Menen and Mansi Parekh in “Thiruchitrambalam” and “Kutch Express” respectively. While, acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee won a Special Mention award for “Gulmohar”, which was also named the Best Hindi Film. “Gulmohar” also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore. The film follows a multi-generation family, who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday in New Delhi. The winners, including the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, will be feted by President Droupadi Murmu on October 2024.

Music composer Pritam won the Best Music award for Hindi film “Brahmastra” at the 70th National Film Awards.

The blockbuster “KGF Chapter 2” starring Yash was given the National Film Award for Best Kannada Film. They also won the award for the Best Stunt Choreography and Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography).

Filmmaker Mani-Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan 1” was named The Best Tamil film at the 70th National Film Awards.

At the 69th National Film Awards, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Pankaj Tripathi, the film “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” and “RRR” were the top winners.

The Awards were first presented in 1954. The Government of India conceived the ceremony to honour films made across India, on a national scale, to encourage the furthering of Indian art and culture.

(IANS)