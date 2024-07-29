Bhubaneswar: In a crackdown, cops today arrested nine persons and seized cash of around Rs 12 Lakh following a raid on a gambling den at a Mandap near Kesura Chhak under Badagada police limits here.

According to a source, a joint team comprising a special squad and personnel from Badagada PS were tipped off that the illegal activity was going on at the Mandap in Kesura. Swinging into action, the team carried out a raid leading to the recovery and seizure of huge cash from the possession of the arrested.

Police also recovered some Malaysian currency notes along with other articles used in gambling.

Some undercover cops of the team went to the Mandap in civil dress to take part in the gambling. Later, they informed other team members. Police nabbed the nine gamblers red-handed. Action will be taken against the accused persons after a detailed probe, ACP Manas Kumar Deo said when contacted.