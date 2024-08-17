Bhubaneswar: Altogether nine persons were killed and several others were injured in lightning strikes in six districts of Odisha today.

Lightning strikes claimed the lives of two persons each in Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts, and one each in Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Ganjam districts of Odisha, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of deceased persons. He has also expressed grief over the loss of lives in lightning strikes in the state, added the CMO.

The Chief Minister further announced that the state government will bear the medical expenses of the injured persons.