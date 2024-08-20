Berhampur: A 24-year-old youth died at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here today, a day after allegedly killing his sister on Raksha Bandhan.

As per reports, Ashutosh Panigrahi, a pharmacy student, stabbed his 13-year-old sister to death in Bada Bazar area of Berhampur town on Monday. He also attacked his cousin brother, leaving the latter critically injured.

The victim was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. The reason behind the attack was yet to be ascertained.

On the other hand, Ashutosh sustained injuries in a road accident near Hinjilicut while he was trying to flee after committing the crime. He was admitted to the MKCG Hospital for treatment.

Ashutosh breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Bada Bazar police have launched an investigation into the incident.