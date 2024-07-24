Odisha Sun Times has been rebranded as Sambad English. It is the English website of Odisha’s number one media house ‘Sambad Group’.

Publisher :

Eastern Media Limited

B-1, Rasulgarh Industrial Estate,

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Chairman: Soumya Ranjan Patnaik

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik is a household name in Odisha.

Former professor of Political Science at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the former Bhubaneswar MP, Patnaik is the chairman of Eastern Media Limited (EML), which is now the biggest media conglomerate in the state with the highest circulated, multi edition Odia daily Sambad which has a combined readership of 7 million, an FM radio station (Radio Choklate), a 24X7 Odia news channel (Kanak News) and a 24×7 English news portal www.sambadenglish.com (formerly www.odishasuntimes.com). It also publishes monthly literary magazine Katha and feature magazine Pourusha.

Managing Director: Monica Nayyar Patnaik

She is the Managing Director of Sambad Group – Odisha’s No.1 media house. Its flagship brand in print is “Sambad”, Odisha’s most widely read and largest circulated No.1 Odia daily. Others are: Radio Choklate 104 FM, 24×7 Odia news channel Kanak News, Eastern Opera, Digital – sambad.in, sambadgroup.in and Ama Odisha.

She is the past Chairperson of FICCI – Odisha State Council, Governing Body Member of AROI (Association of Radio Operators of India) and the Managing Committee Member of International Advertising Association (IAA), India chapter.

Editor: Tanaya Patnaik

She heads the print, radio, television and digital wings of Odisha’s no.1 media house, Sambad Group. She is an alumnus of the prestigious Warwick Business School in England. She is extremely passionate about new media and has been pioneering the group’s foray into digital platforms. She identifies herself as a proud Odia and actively promotes Odia culture via Sambad Group’s various platforms.

The Core Editorial Team

Ayaskant Das, the Executive Editor, has worked in both print and online with a number of media organisations, including OTV and The Common Times (Twitter: @ayaskantdas).

Surya Narayan Pradhan, the Senior Sub Editor, has worked with OTV, Financial World, and Financial Express.

Chinmayee Dash, the Content Writer, has worked with online and print media. She has worked with The News Insight, Political and Business Daily, naxatra news in Bhubaneswar before joining the Sambad Group (Twitter: @chinmayeedash).

Biswajeet Swain, the Content Writer, has worked with the digital wing of a regional newspaper before joining the Sambad Group (Twitter:@BiswajeetHuman)

Priyaranjan Swain, the Senior Sub Editor, has worked with The Orissa Post for over a decade.

Kasturi Swain, the Senior Sub Editor, has worked with the The New Indian Express.

The sambadenglish.com team is assisted by nearly 500 reporters and stringers from across the state who work for Odisha’s No 1 daily Sambad and the popular 24×7 news channel Kanak News.