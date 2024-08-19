Bhubaneswar: After potato, now onion brought tears to consumers as its prices surged in markets across Odisha.

According to reports, onion is sold at Chhatra Bazar in Cuttack at Rs 50/kg. The essential item is available in retail markets between Rs 50 and Rs 55 per kg.

The traders failed to explain the reason behind the price rise. The onion prices are likely to increase further in the upcoming days.

Usually, onion prices remain a little higher during monsoon due to shortage in supply from other states. However, the price rise of onion along with other vegetables put an additional burden on consumers.

"After the prices of potatoes reduced from RS 60 to 40, the onion prices increased from Rs 30 to Rs 50/kg. While we were taking 2 kg onions to home from market, now prefer to purchase only 500 gm. Such a price rise trend is affecting our lives in a big manner. The state government should take the initiative to control the price rise of essential vegetables," said a consumer.