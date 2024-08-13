Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government appointed Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja as the Working Chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee. A notification was issued today by the Law Department in this regard.

Ahuja’s new responsibility is in addition to his own duties, the notification mentioned.

The government appointed Ahuja as the Working Chairman of the Puri temple committee on basis of the powers conferred by Section 6(1)(b) of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954.

Ahuja is also the Secretary of General Administration & Public Grievance Department.

Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb is the Chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.