Bhubaneswar: Amid scarcity of potato across Odisha, there is a great relief for the people of Bhubaneswar as they can avail the 'essential' vegetable at just Rs 100 per 3 kg in the city.

Taking step to address the potato crisis in the capital city, the Odisha Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department started making available potatoes at government fair price shops under BMC jurisdiction from where consumers can directly purchase the vegetable at Rs 100 per 3 kg.

According to reports, the government dealers have been asked to sell potatoes at Rs 33 per kg to both PDS card and non-PDS card holders under the BMC areas to meet consumers' needs.

There are around 100 dealers in Bhubaneswar. The government has decided to make potatoes available to consumers through fair price shops in the city.

As per the government order, a truck carrying 500 sacks of potatoes reached the Additional District Magistrate Office in Bhubaneswar, from where the dealers will carry the item to different government fair shops for sale.

Earlier, the state government had promised to make potatoes available soon at affordable prices.

The price of potato reached Rs 60/kg at markets across Odisha after the West Bengal government reportedly restricted potato transport to the state recently.