Aquarius: Maintain your mental health, as it's essential for spiritual well-being. The mind is the gateway to life, influencing everything that comes your way, whether good or bad. It helps solve problems and provides necessary insight. Today, you may encounter money-related issues; seek advice from your father or a father-like figure you respect. Improved understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. You might struggle to make your partner understand your perspective. Enemies at work could become friends today due to a single positive action. Your communication skills will be impressive. While you might feel neglected by your spouse, you’ll eventually realize they were just busy making arrangements for you. Remedy: Make your love life more interesting by gifting your partner white flowers such as roses, carnations, or jasmine.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.