Aquarius: Your rash behavior could strain your relationship with your wife, so consider the consequences before acting impulsively. If possible, take a break to change your mood. Today, you might experience a steady outflow of money, making it challenging to save. Focus on working hard for your family’s well-being, letting love and a positive outlook guide your actions, not greed. Your romantic feelings will be returned today. Take charge of your career decisions, and you’ll see the rewards. You'll have some spare time to socialize and pursue your favorite activities. With a little effort, today could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life.

Lucky Colour: Aqua.

Aqua. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

5:15 PM - 6:45 PM. Remedy: Offer Prasad in the form of jaggery and gram (chana) to improve your health.