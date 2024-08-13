Aquarius: Combine physical education with mental and moral training for holistic development. Remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. Financial transactions will keep you busy throughout the day, but by the end, you’ll have managed to save a decent amount. Friends and loved ones will be there to support you. If you’re single, you might meet someone special today, but be sure to clarify their relationship status before proceeding. You’ll recognize the value of your family’s support in your professional success. Although you might plan to spend quality time with your family, unexpected work may cause those plans to fall through. Today, you’ll realize just how much you mean to your partner. Remedy: For increased family happiness, wrap two fistfuls of lentils in a red cloth and give them to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.