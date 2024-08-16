Aquarius: Prioritize your well-being today, as neglecting it could lead to complications. You'll see financial gains from multiple sources. However, the health of a female family member may cause some concern. Don’t worry too much—like ice, your troubles will melt away by the end of the day. Although your family may bring up several issues, you might be preoccupied with your own thoughts and prefer to spend your spare time doing something you enjoy. Your spouse may pleasantly surprise you with a loving gesture. If you find yourself with free time, consider visiting a public library to expand your knowledge.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Violet. Auspicious Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM.

2:30 PM - 4:00 PM. Remedy: To enhance your health, prioritize using raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams.