Aquarius: To stay fit and healthy, avoid high-calorie foods. Understanding the value of money, the savings you make today will be beneficial in the future and help you navigate any major challenges. Your grandchildren will bring you great joy. Romance may be unlikely today, and you might face a tense day with several disagreements with close associates. Some of your tasks could be affected by your spouse's health issues. A relaxing day could include watching movies on TV and chatting with loved ones. This simple pleasure can make your day enjoyable if you make an effort.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Red. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

3:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Remedy: To remove obstacles from your love life, flow or offer whole turmeric (साबुत हल्दी) in flowing water.