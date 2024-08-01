Aquarius: Don't get upset when you face a tricky situation. Just as food owes its flavor to salt, some unhappiness is necessary to appreciate happiness. Attend a social gathering to lift your mood. All the money you invested in the past to secure your future will yield positive results today. Plan something special for your children, and make sure your plans are realistic so you can achieve them. Your future generations will remember you for the thoughtful gift. Share a candlelit meal with your beloved. There will be benefits in business and education for some. In your free time, you can watch a web series on your mobile. The day is wonderful for your married life, so let your partner know how much you love them.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Remedy: Apply chandan or saffron on your forehead before heading out to work to enhance your professional life.