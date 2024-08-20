Aquarius: You’ll find yourself open to positive influences today. Financial worries may ease as your parents step in to offer support. However, someone at home might feel frustrated if you've been neglecting household responsibilities. Be cautious, as your girlfriend may not be entirely trustworthy. Your artistic and creative talents will earn you a lot of admiration. If you live away from home, you might choose to spend your evening in a peaceful park or quiet spot after finishing your tasks. Your partner's laziness could interfere with your plans today. Remedy: Help and serve visually-challenged individuals, and you'll notice positive changes in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Aqua.

Aqua. Auspicious Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM.