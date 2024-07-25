Aquarius: Today will be filled with recreation and fun. Investing in long-term opportunities will bring substantial gains. Your patience may be limited, so be mindful of your words to avoid upsetting those around you. A surprise message will bring sweet dreams. Focus on your work and priorities. You might experience a tension-filled day with several differences arising with close associates. If you've been feeling down for a while, today is the day you'll feel blessed.

Yellow. Auspicious Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM.

7:00 AM - 8:30 AM. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to bring happiness to your family.