Aquarius: Health can improve by sharing happiness with others. Some important work may be put on hold due to financial constraints. Focus on new opportunities and seek help from your best friends. Your love life will take a beautiful turn today, giving you the heavenly feeling of being in love. You might spend time with a friend today, but avoid consuming alcohol, as it is just a waste of time. You will realize the joy of being with your soulmate, and appreciate that your spouse is the one for you. If your words aren't heard, don't lose your temper. Understand the situation and your advice, and respond accordingly.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM.

Remedy: For a good financial life, keep green stones in flower pots, use green bottles for plants, and have green tiles in the bathroom.